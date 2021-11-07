Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price at $8.10

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTG. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.