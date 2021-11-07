Brokerages Set Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target at $230.25

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

CDNAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

CDNAF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $120.37 and a 52 week high of $175.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.88.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

