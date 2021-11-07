Brokerages Set Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Target Price at $40.17

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

COOP traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 595,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

