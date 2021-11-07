Brokerages Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) PT at $129.33

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.78. The stock had a trading volume of 417,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,559. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

