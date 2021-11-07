Brokers Offer Predictions for Incyte Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Incyte in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

