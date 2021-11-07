Brokers Offer Predictions for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $18.42 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

