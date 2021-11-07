Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 808.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,092,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $155,004,000 after buying an additional 2,752,237 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

