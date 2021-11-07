Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 73,248 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 16.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lyft by 97.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,701 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lyft by 170.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,509,000 after purchasing an additional 264,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,642 shares of company stock worth $3,394,827. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

