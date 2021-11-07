Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.21 Million in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $13,606,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $25,260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $281,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $757,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. Truist started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $27.28 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.28.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

