Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 165,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Intapp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at $416,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at $4,200,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at $1,470,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at $13,300,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at $4,200,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $29.99 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.53.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

