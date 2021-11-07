Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ (BIP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.64.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $60.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

