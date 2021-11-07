Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.45

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.45 and traded as low as $40.40. Brother Industries shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 165 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.