Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Burning Rock Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $95,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNR opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of -1.79. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

