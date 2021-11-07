BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $70.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 599,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,853. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $50.82 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,547. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

