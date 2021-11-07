C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 77.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,389 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In other news, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $746,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,690,204 shares of company stock worth $80,106,781. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

Shares of AI opened at $48.31 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $183.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.