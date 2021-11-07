Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cable One by 357.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,767.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,865.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,868.02.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 34 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,025.00, for a total value of $68,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

