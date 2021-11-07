CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

