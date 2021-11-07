California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Colfax were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

NYSE CFX opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,424 shares of company stock worth $15,195,810 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.