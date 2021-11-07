California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Rayonier worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RYN opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.