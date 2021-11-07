California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCCO opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 177.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

