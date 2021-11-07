California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 96.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 61,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 127.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 83,195 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $3,297,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.28.

NYSE:ADS opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.34. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

