California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,223 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Invitae worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 1.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invitae by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Invitae by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Invitae stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.71. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.