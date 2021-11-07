California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Bank OZK worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,784 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 185.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 323.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 216,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

