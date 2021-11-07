California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,863,000 after purchasing an additional 255,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,301 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWT opened at $63.86 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

