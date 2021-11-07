Calithera Biosciences (CALA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Calithera Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.57. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

CALA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.14% of Calithera Biosciences worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

