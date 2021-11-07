Callaway Golf (ELY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Callaway Golf to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Callaway Golf has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Callaway Golf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Callaway Golf stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Callaway Golf worth $60,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

