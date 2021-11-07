Callaway Golf (ELY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Callaway Golf has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Callaway Golf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ELY opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Callaway Golf stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Callaway Golf worth $60,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

