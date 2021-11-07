Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 133.40% and a negative net margin of 93.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 281,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,433. The company has a market capitalization of $134.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.82. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Get Calyxt alerts:

In related news, CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Carr bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 1,846.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Calyxt worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLXT. Roth Capital began coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calyxt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.