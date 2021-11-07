Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,417,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 474,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 357,410 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70.

