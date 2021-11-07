Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report sales of $293.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.10 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $261.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

NYSE:CPT opened at $161.38 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 558,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

