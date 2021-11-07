Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.460-$1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.340-$5.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.38. The stock had a trading volume of 275,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,683. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.93 and its 200-day moving average is $141.37. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.61, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $164.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

