Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $107.82 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 40.93%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

