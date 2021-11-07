Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 50,208 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 842.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 52.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth $3,799,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $635,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total transaction of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,859.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,060,880. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BL stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average of $113.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BL. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

