Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.47 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4,020.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,840 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $1,326,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 14.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,380 shares of company stock worth $7,537,066. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BYD opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

