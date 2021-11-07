Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $65,492,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after buying an additional 726,497 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of WLL opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.03 and a beta of 2.57. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $70.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

