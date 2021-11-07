Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 95,748 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 930.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,748 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.28 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $58.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

