Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,318 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,432,000 after purchasing an additional 165,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $167.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 118.04 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

