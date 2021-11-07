Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Canopy Growth reported earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 88.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 131,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 720,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,914,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,128. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

