Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Canopy Growth reported earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canopy Growth.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 88.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 131,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 720,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CGC traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,914,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,128. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.