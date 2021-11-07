Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGEMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of CGEMY opened at $48.72 on Friday. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

