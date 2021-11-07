Capital One Financial Weighs in on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

CRK stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

