Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Issues Earnings Results

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 298,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Product Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.67% of Capital Product Partners worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.