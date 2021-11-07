Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Major Shareholder Acquires $9,151,650.00 in Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 305,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $9,151,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CSU opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. Capital Senior Living Co. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67. The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Senior Living by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 503.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 3.6% in the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital Senior Living from $2,300.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.