Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Major Shareholder Acquires $9,151,650.00 in Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 305,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $9,151,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of CSU opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. Capital Senior Living Co. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $58.94.
Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67. The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital Senior Living from $2,300.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.
About Capital Senior Living
Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
