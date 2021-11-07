CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect CareTrust REIT to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, analysts expect CareTrust REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTRE opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 120.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CareTrust REIT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

