CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) VP Yann Bruno Gellot Sells 1,694 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yann Bruno Gellot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36.

CARG stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth $359,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CarGurus by 18.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 537,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,071 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth $15,392,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CarGurus by 105.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 482,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 248,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

