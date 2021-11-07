Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cars.com updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. 579,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,642. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.68 million, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 37.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 25.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 320.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 276,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

