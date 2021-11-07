Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of CVNA opened at $297.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carvana has a 1 year low of $182.06 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.44 and a beta of 2.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.10.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $850,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,578,253.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,616 shares of company stock valued at $101,807,410. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carvana stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.81% of Carvana worth $1,983,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

