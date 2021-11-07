Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $355.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $375.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.10.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $297.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of -205.44 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana has a 1 year low of $182.06 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.45.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.01, for a total transaction of $10,561,902.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,616 shares of company stock worth $101,807,410. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

