Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. On average, analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $38,652.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $325,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,519. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castle Biosciences stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

