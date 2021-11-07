CastleArk Alternatives LLC Lowers Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. EQT makes up about 0.7% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

EQT stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.