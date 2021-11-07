Castleark Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,240 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,900 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,869,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 103,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 410,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,089,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,269,328 shares of company stock valued at $11,614,958. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $9.30 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

